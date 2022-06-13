Customers encouraged to voluntarily conserve water until Tuesday

Concord's water line will be down for maintenance and is requesting the public's assistance in conserving water.

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord is encouraging water customers to reduce their water consumption until the end of the day on June 14.

The Albemarle water line, the city's supplier, is offline for scheduled work until the end of Tuesday.

Concord's Water Resources Department is monitoring system level issues in the water tanks and pressure zones. For the time being, the city is asking for the public's assistance in maintaining resources until the water line is back online.

The city buys 5 million gallons of finished water from Albemarle per day, an amount that now must be stretched to two days.

Customers are encouraged to conserve water and avoid all unnecessary water usage such as lawn irrigation systems, leaving the faucet on while teeth brushing, taking long showers, or washing cars, if possible.

This request comes at an inopportune time for customers as a heat wave hits the Carolinas, making it feel like well over 100 degrees. The extreme temperatures and weather advisories are expected to continue every day through Friday.

During extreme heat, it is important to stay hydrated and cool, something made more difficult when a water line is down.

