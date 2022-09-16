City of Concord giving away 200 trees to homeowners

The free trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis and pickup is scheduled for October 29th.

Through the Energy-Saving Trees program, 200 homeowners in Concord will be able to reserve their trees online, on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the fourth year that the City of Concord has participated in this program.

"We're happy to once again join our community partners in offering this free opportunity to beautify their yards, help our environment, and save on their home energy costs," said Concord Mayor, Bill Dusch.

Not only does this program distribute free trees to local homeowners, it also educates them on best practices for planting trees, including tree location and care.

The tree pickup is scheduled for October 29th, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the All Saints' Episcopal Church in Concord.

