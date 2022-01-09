Concord Police: Deadly hit-and-run happened after dispute over a parking space

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run at the Walmart on Thunder Road by Concord Mills. It happened Thursday after a dispute between two people over a parking space, according to the police department.

The police department is speaking to a person of interest, officials told WCNC Charlotte. No additional information has been made public at this time.

