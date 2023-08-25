'As supportive as we can be' | Concord family showered with support in wake of deadly house fire

The community has since worked to show tremendous support to the family.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Goodbyes hurt the most when the story is left unfinished, and a community is stepping up to show tremendous support after three kids died in a house fire in Concord.

Along with holding a prayer vigil today, neighbors and community leaders have also donated thousands of dollars to the family.

"When something like this happens then we are all affected," said Donald Anthony, the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church.

Pastor Anthony's church is one of many organizations working to help the family receive donations. He says neighbors, churches, and even teachers who knew the siblings who died in the fire are finding ways to give back and support the family.

"People have been calling and donating hundreds of dollars," he said. "Some have already donated to the church and are waiting for funeral home information."

He says along with funds raised by the church and a GoFundMe put together by a community member, they've raised nearly $25,000. Other churches and community health centers are also stepping in to help, offering things like free counseling services.

"There is a lot of collaboration, we have been really blessed, very thankful," said Pastor Anthony.

He says no amount of help or money can replace the three lives lost, but the collaboration shows the power of a community that stands together.

"There are people that are concerned and wanting to show love and support," he said. "We hope the family recognizes that we are as supportive as we can be."

He said both parents are still working to process everything, and the goal is to let them know they have support.

While the community looked to show their support and process the young lives lost, crowds came out for the vigil Friday night. It was an evening of prayer and reflection for those three lives that were just beginning to blossom. A show of support after an emotionally devastating week as the community and family work through it.

People from throughout Cabarrus County came to support the family. It was an emotional scene as candles burned for a majority of the vigil.

Hundreds gathered to prayer and lift their voices up in song as they honored the sweet memories of Daniella, Stephen and Emmanuelle Kueviakoe.

Grace Lutheran Church in Concord is serving as the community wide contact for donations. If you'd like to donate go to www.glcconcordnc.org/give or you can contact Rev. Donald Anthony at 704 701 7167.