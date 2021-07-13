Concord Mills' new program means kids under 18 need an adult after 3 p.m. on weekends

The 'Youth Supervisory Program' says kids will need to be accompanied by an adult or parent aged 21 or older at that time.

CONCORD, N.C. — The owner of the Concord Mills shopping mall says new rules are coming into play at the end of the month for kids visiting in the afternoon on certain days.

Simon, the property management group that owns Concord Mills, says the new policy goes into effect July 30. The "Youth Supervisory Program" will mean that on Fridays and Saturdays, kids under 18 years old will need a parent or any adult aged 21 and up with them after 3 p.m. If they don't have an adult with them, youth will need to leave the mall by 3 p.m. those days, or be joined by a parent or adult.

The company says acceptable proof of age may be required for either the youth or adult, which can include state-issued ID cards and driver's licenses, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. Anyone who doesn't have the proper ID or who doesn't abide by the new policy will be asked to leave.

Additionally, one adult can accompany up to four youth guests, and the youth guests must remain with that adult at all times. Adults will be responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.

Simon also said store employees under age 18 can continue to work within their store during Youth Supervisory Program hours. Mall employees under 18 need to adhere to the policy if their work shift ends during those hours.