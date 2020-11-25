Person in custody after fight at Concord Mills

Despite initial reports, Concord Police said there is no evidence that any shots were fired connected to the incident.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person has been arrested after a fight at the Concord Mills mall, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said a 'verbal dispute' between two males happened near one of the mall's entries. One of the individuals involved had a handgun. The two people in the dispute along with others nearby ran from the area after the dispute.

Despite initial reports, Concord Police said there is no evidence that any shots were fired connected to the incident.

The male with a gun is in custody, though his name and age have not been released. Police have confirmed no one was hurt during the incident, and there was no damage to property.

Concord Mills was open as of 5:25 p.m. and operating normally with no danger to the public perceived.