Concord officials looking to bring more art to the city

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord is looking for an Artist Facilitator to help develop the city’s first-ever Public Art Master Plan.

According to a news release from the city, local artists and cultural producers are encouraged to apply.

The Artist Facilitator will work with city staff, members of the Public Art Advisory Committee, and the city’s public art consultants to facilitate community outreach activities and collaborate in the development of the master plan.

The city said the master plan is anticipated to include, but is not limited to, potential locations for artwork, recommended structures for public art programs, ordinance amendments to encourage or require public art, public/private partnerships, and methods of public engagement.

Artists and cultural producers interested in applying should email their resume, website, and/or social media link to amina@amewafineart.com. A detailed job description is available online at concordnc.gov/artistfacilitator.

Local artists and cultural producers who live or work in Concord are also invited to attend a meet and greet with members of the Public Art Advisory Committee and the city’s public art consultants. The meet and greet for local artists will be held on Thursday, February 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Cabarrus Brewing Company loft.

