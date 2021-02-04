x
1 in custody after car crashes into Concord Walmart, police say

Police said one person is in custody after driving a car into the Walmart store on Thunder Road in Concord Friday morning.
CONCORD, N.C. — One person is in custody after a car crashed into a Walmart in Concord, North Carolina, Friday morning, police said. 

According to Concord Police, the incident happened at the Walmart store on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. In a tweet, Concord Police said the person responsible is in custody and there are no injuries. 

Detectives have not released any further information at this time. 

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

