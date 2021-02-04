1 in custody after car crashes into Concord Walmart, police say

Police said one person is in custody after driving a car into the Walmart store on Thunder Road in Concord Friday morning.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is in custody after a car crashed into a Walmart in Concord, North Carolina, Friday morning, police said.

According to Concord Police, the incident happened at the Walmart store on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. In a tweet, Concord Police said the person responsible is in custody and there are no injuries.

Concord PD is currently investigating an incident that occurred at Wal Mart on Thunder Rd. where an individual drove a vehicle into the structure. There are no injuries to report at this time. The person responsible is in custody.\JDB pic.twitter.com/J1xBDsDi8c — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) April 2, 2021

Detectives have not released any further information at this time.