'We welcome everybody': Couple hopes to get Confederate street names changed

A Concord couple hopes city leaders will hear their pleas as they push to have street names honoring Confederate leaders, including Stonewall Jackson, changed.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord couple is on a mission to get streets in their neighborhood that are influenced by the Confederacy renamed, saying it's important for the city to reflect its growing diversity.

The couple hopes sharing their story will lead to more advocacy and change. Janelle and Fred, who are using their middle names to protect their privacy, said it all started with an educational walk. Janelle was teaching her daughter the family's address and streets in the neighborhood. That walk quickly turned to sadness once she realized the street's name was connected to the Confederacy.

"She's getting ready for kindergarten and we were practicing our phone numbers and addresses," Janelle said.

The Shenandoah Park subdivision the family calls home has two main streets, Stonewall Circle and Confederate Avenue. They want those names changed.

"The Confederacy represents hate for people who are not white, so people of color," she said. "My biggest fear is having to explain to her ... She is very curious about why a street is named that way and how it impacts people."

Shenandoah Park was developed in 1963.

According to information found by Cabarrus County Public Library staff, they believe the street names were inspired by the nearby Stonewall Jackson training school. The institution, which now sits vacant and surrounded by a barbed wire fence, was named in honor of Confederate general Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson.

The third street labeled on the plat is Barbee Road. Library staff said the street could have been named after previous property owners. In the late 19th century, the property was owned by John Allen Barbee. There was no record he participated in the Civil War or was active in any Confederate organizations later in his life, according to library records.

The property was then passed down to his son, James William Barbee. His widow sold it to real estate developer G. Raiford Troutman on Jan. 11, 1962. A plat with the named streets was approved and construction began the next year. There doesn't appear to be any direct affiliation between the Barbees or Troutman and the school.

Concord city policy requires 80% of property owners to agree with a street name change for the request to be considered. Janelle said letters she sent out to other homeowners went unanswered. She and her husband then went door to door but found no success there.

“The feedback I got is that they are comfortable with the street name,” Janelle said.

One Concord resident shared his views on the matter, saying it's important to look at the Confederacy as a whole, and removing signs isn't the answer.

"If there is a part of history that we have done things wrong, we need to own up to it and understand it," the man said. "It needs to be taught that it happened, versus just saying, 'we are going to do away with everything that has something to do with it.'"

Furthermore, the couple said they are disappointed to learn of even more signs of the Confederacy in their city, like the monument outside of the Cabarrus Arts Council.

“We’re not just thinking about this as a comfort. We are thinking about this as we are all members of the community," Fred said. "We welcome everybody to come here. We want to give our community another shot to do the right thing."

The couple said they aren't going to give up on their fight despite early frustration.

“I think once people have an understanding this does exist, there will be more advocacy around change not just the surrounding the street names in the subdivision but also the monuments,” Janelle said.

The couple said they want the city to get involved in the matter and take the initiative to make the changes. They also encourage those wanting to get involved to contact their city council representative.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Concord officials for a response. So far we've not heard back.

