Some Concord residents still reporting discolored water, city says it's safe to drink

The City of Concord is still working to flush system lines after some areas reported discolored water.

CONCORD, N.C. — Crews in Concord are working to flush the city's water lines after some customers complained about discolored water. 

The city's water department said some areas have already improved while others are still experiencing water that's discolored. City officials said the water is safe to drink and the only issue is with the appearance. There is currently no need for residents to boil water before use. 

Concord residents who are still experiencing discolored water can submit their address at this link. The city will then send crews to affected areas for testing and flushing of lines. 

