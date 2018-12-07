CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a kidnapping on Tuesday morning.

Concord Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of 37-year-old Laura Kathleen Fleming who police say aided in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 46-year-old woman at the QuikTrip location on George W. Liles Parkway.

Authorities have already arrested Dustin Ray Bowman in connection to the kidnapping. Bowman is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Cabarrus County Jail.

Police are still investigating Flemings role in the crime.

