Concord police search for missing brothers, believed to be with father

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two boys who are believed to be with their father.

Officers responded to a possible kidnapping along Wilshire Avenue Southwest just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were told brothers 8-year-old Josiah Brooks and 11-year-old Aaron Toliver were taken from a neighbor’s yard where they were playing, and put into a white vehicle by a Black male adult, who is believed to be their father.

The father is possibly en route to Texas or Florida, where family members live, according to police.

Josiah Brooks is described as a black male, standing four feet, five inches, and weighing between 55 and 65 pounds, police said.

Aaron Toliver is described as a black male, standing four feet, eight inches and weighing between 70 and 80 pounds, according to police.

Their father, 35-year-old Aaron Eugene Toliver is described as a black male, standing at five feet, seven inches and weighing between 160-170 pound, police said. He currently lives at a home along Spring Street Southwest in Concord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

