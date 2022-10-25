'That's our history' | City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register

Concord officials are calling on residents who live in the Logan community to share photos and memories of the neighborhood as part of the nomination.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places.

This designation recognizes properties that are architecturally or historically important to the community. Logan resident Bernard Davis, Jr., 83, has seen that importance grow over the years.

“We have a tendency to march on with time without taking the time to take care of the things we should have taken care of when we were living it day to day and that’s our history," Davis, Jr. said.

He recalls one of the most iconic standouts in the neighborhood being The Logan School that served as the only high school in Cabarrus County until the 1970s. Now all that remains of that building has been renovated into a community center and daycare.

“The further back you go the less they know so we need the books, we need the tapes, we need everything that has to be the past," Davis, Jr. said.

As part of the nomination process the city of Concord is asking the community to be a part of the memory sharing process.

“The National Register documents buildings, structures, objects and sites," Richard Grubb & Associates, Senior Architecture Historian Annie McDonald said. "But in many places structures are gone so documenting memory, value of place to the local community is a critical part.”

Residents can share their memories at the next community meeting or submit information through the online portal.