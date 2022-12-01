'Problem after problem' | Concord neighbors lament issues they say are caused by new roundabout

Recent videos on TikTok have highlighted the woes seen on Roberta Road, often captured by security cameras.

CONCORD, N.C. — TikTok videos showing drivers failing to properly use a new roundabout in Concord are going viral. It’s on Roberta Road right near a new middle school. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said roundabouts are often safer and cut down on the severity of crashes, but people who live nearby are worried this one could cause more harm than good.

“I hear screeching sounds like almost an accident or an accident,” Miriam Emelio said of her neighborhood. She’s lived there for 12 years.

Videos posted on social media show some drivers heading down Roberta Road are seemingly unaware of the new roundabout.

"It’s just been problem after problem,” fellow neighbor Christopher Alamina said.

Several cars have flown right over the roundabout and landed in a neighbor’s yard. All of it is caught on security cameras and posted on social media.

“While we’re sitting in the house, all we hear is cars screeching, sometimes hear crashes too. The other day, we heard one, everyone came running out of the house,” Alamina said.

Neighbors said there were issues with speeding and crashes when it was a two-way stop. NCDOT officials studied the intersection and determined a roundabout would be a safer option.

“They’re a great traffic-calming device. A way to get folks to drive slower and more mindfully,” Jen Thompson with NCDOT said.

Roundabouts are becoming more popular because they can be safer if people know how to use them. NCDOT data shows at 30 different roundabouts, total crashes decreased by 46%, fatal and injury crashes went down by 76% and head-on crashes decreased by 75%.

Neighbors worry the opposite is happening on Roberta Road.

“Something was needed. I don’t think what they had before was working but I don’t think the roundabout is working,” Alamina said.

NCDOT officials have seen the videos and in the last two weeks have added flashing lights and more signs warning of the changes.

“This is a new pattern, it’s going to take some time to acclimate to it, it’s only been in place for a couple of months, but at the same time drivers also need to educate themselves,” Thompson said. “We’re going to keep monitoring it and if we need to do anything else we’ll continue to evaluate.”

Neighbors are hoping people will slow down or that something will be done so no one gets seriously hurt.

“My concern is if it keeps going on and on this way, I think we’re just going to need to take this off and put a street light there,” Emelio said. “I think really they should’ve done that in the first place but they didn’t.”

NCDOT has videos on its website showing drivers how to properly yield in a roundabout.