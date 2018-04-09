Sandy Hook Promise, a violence prevention organization, awarded the students of H.E. Winkler Middle School with a Start With Hello Student Spirit, Creativity, and Sustainability Award Tuesday.

The students were recognized for creatively using values of Sandy Hook Promise's Start With Hello program into their school culture to help prevent social isolation.

"It's amazing. The great thing about Save, and the Sandy Hook Promise Group is that it's student driven." said Principle Michael Williams.

"It's just fantastic to see that the kids did all this. Last year the kids came up with the ideas-- none of this pelonged to us. Our SAVE Promise Club, students, and teachers look forward to continuing to support SAVE Promise and Sandy Hook Promise during Start With Hello Week this year!"

Over 1,000 students packed into the gym for the assembly and announcement. Kids even created murals and chalk drawings.

"Start with hello week was so people wouldn't be alone." said student Luke Hansen. "So people don't feel alone and they don't feel like they need to hurt people to feel better. Life matters."

Start With Hello is a program that empowers students to create an inclusive and connected community by reaching out to those who may be isolated, or rejected. The program is given to schools at no-cost.

Sandy Hook Promise says social isolation is the overwhelming feeling of being left out, lonely, or treated like you are invisible. Extreme feelings of isolation can be associated with violent and suicidal behavior.

They sais young people who are isolated can become victims of bullying, violence and/or depression.

As a result, many pull away from society, struggle with learning and social development, and may choose to hurt themselves or others according to Sandy Hook Promise.

SHP created the Start With Hello program as part of its mission to prevent gun violence – and other forms of violence – before it takes place.

H.E. Winkler Middle School was just one of over 1,300 schools and youth organizations that participated in SHP's 3rd Annual Start With Hello Week that took place from February 5 – 9, 2018.

Sandy Hook Promise cites they have educated over 3.5 million youths and adults in all 50 states with its Know The Signs Programs on mental health and identification of at-risk behaviors and how to take action and get help before a situation escalates.

"The goal is a more caring community, and reducing social isolation." said Carleen Wray with SHP.

