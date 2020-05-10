x
Local News

Gas, power, internet impacted after Concord vehicle fire involving tractor-trailer

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, according to the City of Concord.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord residents can expect issues with gas, power and internet for "an extended amount of time" after a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., the City of Concord said that Davidson Highway at Mistletoe Ridge Place Northwest would be shut down for an extended time after a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer.

An hour later, Concord officials confirmed that all occupants involved had gotten to safety, with no injuries reported. 

It took another 30 minutes to contain the fire in the area, and Concord officials say black smoke may still be visible in the area since the fire can't be fully extinguished until the gas line is clamped. 

Due to the incident, gas, power, and internet in the area are expected to be impacted. 

