Gas, power, internet impacted after Concord vehicle fire involving tractor-trailer

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord residents can expect issues with gas, power and internet for "an extended amount of time" after a vehicle fire Monday afternoon.
Around 1:45 p.m., the City of Concord said that Davidson Highway at Mistletoe Ridge Place Northwest would be shut down for an extended time after a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer.
An hour later, Concord officials confirmed that all occupants involved had gotten to safety, with no injuries reported.
It took another 30 minutes to contain the fire in the area, and Concord officials say black smoke may still be visible in the area since the fire can't be fully extinguished until the gas line is clamped.
Due to the incident, gas, power, and internet in the area are expected to be impacted.
MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:
- Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all its US theaters
- 'She brought joy' | Stanly County elementary school teacher died after contracting Covid-19
- Deadlines are approaching to register to vote in the Carolinas. Here's what you need to know.
- CDC officially acknowledges COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission