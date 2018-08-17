CORNELIUS, N.C. – The I-77 toll lane project isn’t even finished yet and a potential safety hazard was discovered.

The state Department of Transportation says 2,500 feet of the center barricade near exit 28 had to be replaced when engineers discovered it had no rebar that strengthens the concrete.

Carly Olexik a spokesperson for the DOT said, “NCDOT standards require the steel rebar and this section did not have it.”

The DOT said a subcontractor, Sugar Creek Construction built that section of the wall without the rebar.

Asked if taxpayers would have to pay for the replacement, Olexic said, “no.”

For drivers, many of whom oppose the toll lane project, it was hard to comprehend how a mistake like this, that threatens everyone’s safety, could happen.

One of those drivers, Thomas Brown, said, “Stupid from the beginning. Everything is ill-planned and it’s a trainwreck.”

The replacement of the barricades is not expected to impact the schedule for the toll lane project that is still on track to be done by the end of the year.

