House Majority Whip, SC Congressman Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Congressman and Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having had the booster shot.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Clyburn said is asymptomatic. He also confirmed his is a breakthrough case, having been fully vaccinated and receiving the booster shot in September.

Before President Biden's visit to Orangeburg, Clyburn said he was tested and was negative. It was reported earlier this week that President Biden was near a staffer who was infected on the flight back home from Orangeburg.

Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic.



America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune.



I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.https://t.co/qWzFOT5BC6 — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 23, 2021