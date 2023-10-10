As AI continues to grow, a typical 4-year degree might not be enough, experts predict

Company executives say they don't expect AI to replace people's jobs, but they expect workers to be able to use AI as a tool to make their business more effective.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every year, college students and families spend billions of dollars on their education and experts are saying the value of that degree could be changing. And it's all thanks to technology.

As AI continues to rapidly advance, a typical four-year degree may not be enough to last an entire career.

Traditionally, people have been expected to go to college and apply what they've learned to the workforce.

Now, AI is changing so quickly that folks are being asked to constantly learn new things and implement AI into their workflow.

if employees are constantly learning on the job, four-year degrees will feel useless for the people spending thousands to get them.

LinkedIn says the job skills employers are looking for are expected to change by more than 65% by 2030.

Company executives say they don't expect AI to replace people's jobs, but they expect workers to be able to use AI as a tool to make their business more effective and efficient.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.