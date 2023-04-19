Air pollution targeting communities of color, research shows

Researchers found that people of color are nearly four times more likely than white people to live in a county with high air pollution.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite decades of progress, a new report shows nearly 120 million Americans still live in places with unhealthy levels of pollution and it's particularly worse for people of color.

Let's connect the dots.



A new report from the American Lung Association says that figure is an improvement from recent years thanks to the Clean Air Act. But it's not looking good in the Charlotte area, which scored poorly among metros in the Southeast.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.



The Charlotte metro was rated as having the second-poorest air quality in the region, with Mecklenburg County being the second-lowest in the Southeast.

And when it comes to living with poor air quality, not everyone is treated equally. Researchers found that people of color are nearly four times more likely than white Americans to live in a county with high air pollution.

MORE CONNECT THE DOTS

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.