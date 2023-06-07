x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Connect The Dots

Flying high in the heat: How the heat can impact an airplane

High temperatures can affect the way that planes fly and there’s not really a clear solution.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We know that cold weather can impact flights, but what about the heat? The higher temperatures cause changes to the air that can impact the ease with which a plane takes flight.

Let’s connect the dots. 

During flight, a plane and the air constantly push against one another. The two interact in a way that is similar to the way humans do while floating in the water.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts from the Wake Up Charlotte team, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

But higher temperatures can affect the way that the air is pushing against the plane. The air becomes thinner in the high heat, which means that the plane will need more power and fuel to fly.

But making these adjustments adds weight to the plane. So, airports may have to adjust as well.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter.

While there is no easy solution, airlines may move long-haul flights to cooler times in the day, such as early morning or later in the evening. Runways may even need to be lengthened to allow more distance for plans to reach takeoff speed.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out