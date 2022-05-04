Are Americans wasting too much money on housing?

The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with buyers shelling out thousands above the asking price.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are wasting too much money on housing, according to one economist.

Now an economist warns those short-term gains may turn into a money pit nightmare.

So instead of letting your mortgage consume your budget, he suggests waiting it out. Depending on where you are in your life, try to shack up with your parents or relatives or find a cheap place to rent while you look for the right home.

Rent out your home or at least a room in it to help offset the costs, or downsize. Maybe you realize you don't need as much house as you bought.

That could end up saving you thousands over the years.

