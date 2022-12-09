Animated AI selfies: Are they harmful?

Lensa is a photo editing app that can help transform your pictures into different styles of artwork like anime and pop art.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Could using AI to make your selfies animated be harmful to you?

Right now, it's the top free app in the apple store. But it's only free for a seven-day trial.

So how does it all work?

When you click the magic avatar feature you have the option to upload 10 to 20 pictures at a time. The app wants you to use close-up pictures of one person making a variety of faces.



Artists are now accusing the app of stealing their work to create these avatars.

An artificial image creation expert says AI models are coded to use other people's artwork to create a new image. That means the software is meant to draw links between the images and keywords associated with similar artwork.



Some privacy experts are also worried the Lensa app is keeping the photos you upload and all your personal data.

