Why 6th graders in Anson County will not be heading to middle school

A new survey has school leaders rethinking the transition with most parents wanting sixth graders to stay in elementary school.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Sixth graders in Anson County will not be heading to middle school this school year, and there could be some big benefits.



Keeping kids in elementary school longer could have a lot of benefits.

For years, the transition from fifth grade to sixth grade has been a highlight of a student's academic career. Marking the move from elementary to middle school.

Anson County parents getting support from a Duke study that says students who transition early perform worse in school.

The study found negative impacts when placing 11 to 12-year-olds in a new academic environment, like middle school.

The county expects to revisit the plan in the future, maybe even making a permanent change.

