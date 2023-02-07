The CDC and National Academy of Medicine found no evidence autism is caused by vaccines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Why is autism becoming more common?

Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that can cause social, communication, or behavioral challenges. New research from Rutgers found autism rates tripling in 8-year-olds since 2000.



Now, one in 44 kids across America is being diagnosed with ASD and

that's because there's a greater awareness of the disorder, as well as improvements in diagnostic tools and education.

But one thing is for sure, the CDC and National Academy of Medicine found no evidence autism is caused by vaccines. The surge in diagnoses comes during a nationwide shortage of special education teachers and staff.



The pandemic is also making things worse as parents were less able to get their children a diagnosis or assistance. Experts warn that could have more long-term consequences. They add early intervention can be key to helping autistic kids and folks with other special needs reach their full potential.

