Why Baby Boomers have stopped going to these popular chain restaurants

The unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden and wooden rocking chairs at Cracker Barrel can't bring back baby boomers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baby boomers have decided to stop going to two popular restaurant chains, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders of two of the nation’s biggest restaurants say COVID is to blame. A new report says at first, older customers stayed away due to health concerns. Customers 65 and older were a little bit more spooked by COVID causing them to eat and stay at home more.

Then inflation hit the pockets of some of our most aged neighbors. But both chains aren't done trying to get more customers through the door. Olive Garden is trying out its e-club membership, offering perks, like coupons, to older customers.

But Cracker Barrel is trying a different strategy, appealing to the younger generations. Last year, the company revamped its menu to offer more customizable options that appeal to millennials.

