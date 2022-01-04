What is a 'boomerang job' and why is it on the rise?

The latest LinkedIn Workforce report shows boomerang jobs shot up 4% during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Boomerang jobs are on the rise. Let's connect the dots.

A boomerang job is when an employee leaves their company for another opportunity but eventually returns. The latest LinkedIn Workforce report shows boomerang jobs shot up 4% during the pandemic.

This would suggest the grass isn't always greener on the other side. The same report shows the average time it takes a worker to "boomerang" is 17 months.

Fields that took less time to boomerang include arts, education, retail and healthcare. A generation or two ago, such gone-and-back career paths seemed unimaginable.

Today, many employers are actively seeking, and celebrating, career boomerangs.

A senior editor at LinkedIn cites academic experts saying returning employees can bring advantages such as faster re-entry, enhanced skills and a deeper understanding of how company culture works.

