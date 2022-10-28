Candy corn: Halloween's most polarizing treat

Whether you can't get enough or can't wait to throw it in the trash, everyone has a strong take on candy corn. But there's no denying it's a Halloween icon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Love it or hate it, candy corn is a staple of Halloween. The tri-color triangles bring strong responses from its fans and even stronger reaction from the haters.



Since candy corn has no contrasting flavors, it can end up just tasting intensely sweet. Too sweet, for some folks, who say eating candy corn is like eating spoonfuls of sugar. And unlike Mary Poppins, a spoonful of sugar doesn't help the candy corn go down.

There's also the matter of bugs in candy corn. Seriously. The lac bug produces a waxy, waterproof coating that's used in things from paint to food. It's usually called confectioner's glaze, and it gives candy corn its signature shiny exterior.



But if you're on team candy corn, you're not alone. According to USA TODAY, 9 billion pieces of candy corn are produced annually.

And like everything else these days, candy corn will cost you more at checkout this year. Klover, a consumer data financial platform, says prices are up at least 5% this year.

