Report shows CATS ridership is still down from the pandemic

From Boston to Denver, cities are testing free public transportation options. It's a movement that started during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recent reports show CATS ridership is still down nearly 75% since before the pandemic.

But it's a challenge facing public transportation around the country. More transit agencies are turning to free fares to increase ridership.

It's a movement that started during the pandemic, with $70 billion in federal funding helping boost transit systems nationwide.

But three years later, ridership on public transit systems remains low.

Since then, its estimated 35 agencies, including Raleigh, have eliminated fares.

And it seems to be working.

Boston says ridership on free routes is up 35%.

And that’s not all, it's also helping out low-income riders, traffic, and the environment meaning eliminating fares could help plunging numbers.

