Wastewater samples show COVID-19 cases are rising, CDC says

The CDC isn't sure if this is a random uptick, or a sign of things to come.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC says COVID-19 cases are rising based on what they're seeing in wastewater samples.

So why aren't officials sounding the alarm yet? Let's Connect the Dots.

First off, it's important to remember, virus levels around most of the country are still low. The CDC isn't sure if this is a random uptick or a sign of things to come.

Right now, several monitor stations are picking up more amounts of COVID-19. About 40%of stations are seeing an increase in cases, compared to about 15% just a month before.

Despite the increase, the CDC says the viral concentration is still one of the lowest they've recorded, down 50% since Thanksgiving.

New CDC study: Among adults hospitalized with #COVID19, those who got 2 or 3 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine had 90–95% less risk of dying or needing a ventilator than adults not vaccinated. Learn more: https://t.co/F4bAyObDp1. pic.twitter.com/MkGwWbN1TE — CDC (@CDCgov) March 19, 2022

While these numbers are important to watch out for, the CDC says they can't get a clear picture of the viral spread, since most states don't submit wastewater data.

Right now, only 12 states including North Carolina submit their findings.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts