How weather changes can affect your health

Allergies, infections and even more severe conditions like heart disease can all be impacted by wacky weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Changing weather can take a toll on your health.

Why?

Experts say it's because our bodies can't acclimate in just a few hours. That can take days or even weeks. That's because the human body has to work pretty hard to maintain our body temperature and when the outside thermometer gets out of whack, that takes a toll.

Sudden temperature changes can also leave us more vulnerable to bacterial and viral infections. And the stress on our bodies can also affect the heart, with a study finding temperature shifts can be associated with increased mortality.

