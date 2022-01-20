A Novant health care specialist says local deliveries were flat in early 2021 but things ramped back up later in the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is Charlotte experiencing its own baby boom?

Let's connect the dots.

At the start of the pandemic, plenty of people thought fewer couples would want to have children. And the stats prove that, somewhat.

A Novant health care specialist says local deliveries were flat in early 2021 but things ramped back up later in the year.

Novant health reports deliveries are up 40% from 2011, Atrium says births have increased 5%since 2019. But across the state, fertility rates have been in decline since the late 2000s with most of the population growth coming from migration.

And nationally, fertility rates have been in decline since 2007. So is there a baby boom in Charlotte? Yes, but it's anyone's guess if that trend continues upward.