Charlotte Douglas is way behind on its construction

The Queen City's airport has seen a surge of growth over the past two decades as the number of passengers has nearly doubled.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is way behind on construction.

Let's connect the dots.



The Queen City's airport has seen a surge of growth over the past two decades as the number of passengers has nearly doubled.

Back in 2015, construction started to revamp the growing airport. The first part of the project led to some new gates but the focus is now on the lobby.



Airport officials are hoping to bring new life to a building that opened back in 1985. Those changes will increase space for passengers while adding more security and ticketing areas. But the project has gotten behind as the new lobby was supposed to open back in 2020.



But delays due to things like the pandemic have pushed completion to 2025, meaning it might take a total of 10 years to get all of the construction complete.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts