United Way of Greater Charlotte aiming to combat homelessness in Meck County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The key to preventing homelessness is coordination, prevention and housing.

Mecklenburg County has more than 3000 people living on the streets.

A new report from the United Way of Greater Charlotte finds there needs to be more coordination to help connect people with critical services – and government funding.

They also want to build a better prevention system which includes using more COVID relief money to help people pay bills and stop potential eviction.

There is also a concern over the lack of housing.

The plan calls on county and city leaders to join together to increase spending on affordable housing projects, to keep up with inflation and rising construction costs

