CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country.

JUNE CELEBRATIONS

Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June.

CLT PRIDE IN AUGUST

Over the years, pride moved around the Queen City and got more organized in 2001 with an August date. And believe it or not, the August planning was because the event didn't conflict with any other pride celebrations or other summer events in Charlotte.

LARGEST CHARLOTTE PARADE

Today, it's now the largest parade Charlotte hosts each year. Nearly 200,000 people attended the parade in 2019. And organizers are expecting a bigger parade this year.

BIG BUCKS

Those hundreds of thousands of people managed to spend around $8 million during the pride weekend, meaning it could mean big bucks for a lot of Uptown businesses.

