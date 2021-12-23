Charlotte to consider new Airbnb regulations to cut down on loud noise, parties

New regulations are being considered after several complaints of noise, increased trash and even big parties around Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Restrictions in the Queen City could be on the horizon for short-term rentals like Airbnb, and VRBO.



Now, leaders want new rules added to the city's unified development ordinance.

Among some of the changes, limiting the length of stay for renters and limiting the number of residences in certain areas who can rent out their property.

Under the current proposed UDO rules, multiple short-term rentals can't be within 400 feet of each other.

Meaning if your next-door neighbor is already renting out through Airbnb, you'll need to find a new way to earn some extra cash.

And no parties or large gatherings will be allowed at all. But this isn't set in stone yet.

You can comment on the city's proposed UDO until Jan. 14.

And city council will vote on these new regulations sometime in July of 2022.

