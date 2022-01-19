Charlotte wants to make the city more walkable. But is that possible?

Right now, there's strict regulation for open space and parking around mass transit so that conflicts with having more drive-thru-only businesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte officials want the city to be more walkable, but cars are the way of the world.

Let's connect the dots.

Charlotte City Council is considering approving more drive-thru businesses across the city. Both banks and fast-food restaurants rely heavily on drive-thrus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for safety reasons, and convenience.

But several businesses could face a rezoning battle as the city prioritizes a future with more public transit options like buses, streetcars and the light rail.

It's all part of the 2040 comprehensive plan.

So, City Council will have to decide if it wants to have a more walkable community or a future with cars at the forefront.

