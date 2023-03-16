Everything you need to know about ChatGPT

The GPT system analyzes trillions of words and images taken from across the internet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ChatGPT is launching new software that is taking artificial intelligence to the next level.

Microsoft has invested billions into a company called Open-AI. They have created ChatGPT in hopes it will make your search engine a lot more powerful. The GPT system analyzes trillions of words and images taken from across the internet.

A supercomputer processes all that data and learns words and phrases. That process allows the artificial intelligence to replicate those patterns, creating long passages of text or detailed images.

Now the software is reaching new heights.

GPT4 will be capable of explaining images in detail, which would usually require human insight. But it's not all good news. There are serious concerns about the negative impacts of advanced AI tech including a loss of jobs and ethical implications.

