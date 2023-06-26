Child care costs on the rise, experts say

A government-funded program, which is one of the last of the pandemic-era safety nets for parents, expires in September.

Childcare is about to get a lot more expensive before the end of the summer.

Let's connect the dots.

Let's face it: paying someone to watch your kids is pricey.

According to the Washington Post, half of all parents spend more than 20% of their household income on child care.

Government funding that helped keep the industry afloat during the pandemic is ending. The program, which is one of the last of the pandemic-era safety nets, expires in September.

The problem, according to experts, is the industry was already struggling before COVID.

The median hourly wage for workers is$12 an hour, and as wages rise in other less demanding jobs, workers are jumping ship.

So what does this mean for parents? It is very likely childcare will get even more expensive.

