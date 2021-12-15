Today is the last day to ship holiday gifts at the post office -- unless you're willing to pay extra

But if you've ordered anything online this year, expect delays. The result of supply chain back-ups and worker shortages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The real "Grinch" this Christmas might be the supply chain issues.

Let's connect the dots.

Today's the last day to ship your Christmas presents at the post office -- unless you're willing to pay extra.

If you are, you've got another week, depending on the carrier and the destination.

For procrastinators willing to pay a premium, the post office, and UPS offer next-day shipping up until Dec. 23.

FedEx offers same-day on Christmas Eve and Amazon is also promising prime members same-day delivery up through Dec. 24.

But if you've ordered anything online this year, expect delays. The result of supply chain back-ups and worker shortages.

This means this year, more than ever, shopping and shipping early might make the difference between a great Christmas and a late Christmas.

