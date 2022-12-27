Taking down your Christmas tree? Here's how to properly dispose it

Christmas trees are not allowed in your regular waste bins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Christmas is over it's time to start packing up the decorations for another year. But, if you bought a real Christmas tree you will need to find a way to get rid of it. The good news, there is plenty of options that can be good for the environment.



First, you will need to prep your tree for disposal. Remove all the ornaments, tinsel and decorations. Christmas trees are not allowed in your regular waste bins. For disposal, many local municipalities offer free tree pickup starting shortly after Christmas. you just put the tree by the curb.

You can also cut it yourself and put it in a yard waste bin. Yard waste programs like this will send the trees to be mulched and keep them out of the landfill.



If curbside pickup isn't an option for you, your local landfill or recycling center may be accepting trees into early January. They chip the trees to make compost. Old trees have many uses including becoming an erosion barrier to help stabilize beaches and shorelines.

Trees can also be sunk into a pond to make a feeding area for fish. Do this on your own property or check with your community. Also, stand your tree or some of the larger branches in your backyard as a sanctuary for bids. You can add pinecones filled with peanut butter or strung popcorn as a feeder.

