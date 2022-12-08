Researchers from NC State are growing more than 1,000 trees with the best genetics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts are working to create the perfect Christmas tree.



Researchers from NC State are growing more than 1,000 trees with the best genetics. All of it is happening in Ashe County, one of the Christmas tree capitols of the country.

Experts are collecting cone-like seeds from more than 1,000 trees. They're all six to eight feet tall, grow quickly, and do a great job of retaining their needles.



Because of their genetics, these trees are expected to lose less than 1% of their needles after harvest. That's great news for your living room floor.



But don't expect these new and improved Fraser Firs anytime soon. Researchers say they're working with the state of North Carolina to make the trees commercially in 2026.

