Chromebooks are expiring and could cost taxpayers billions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS is one of the hundreds of districts across the country that utilize Chromebook computers. But what was once a cheap and easy way to get kids online, is now coming with a hefty cost.

Chromebooks are expiring and it could be costing taxpayers billions. Let's connect the dots.

During the pandemic, schools rushed to buy Chromebooks and other devices to help out with remote learning. They were cheap and had software that prevented viruses.

But it wasn't all good news. Unlike your computer at home, Google imposes expiration dates on their computer, even if the hardware still works. The Wall Street Journal reports between this year, and next, the company will stop supporting more than 60 computer models. And often districts are blindsided.

Expiration dates aren't often advertised and are often focused on the cheap cost of the computer. Now some districts aren't able to sell them online, so they are having to pay companies to haul away the waste.

