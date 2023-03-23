City of Charlotte to update its noise study for the airport

The study uses a balanced approach to find places like homes, libraries, churches and schools that don't do well with a lot of extra noise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Unwanted noise is a big problem for folks living near airports.

The sound of planes is one of the worst effects of aviation. The National Institutes of Health reports it can disrupt sleep, affect kids' academic performance and increase the risk of heart disease.

In the past, Charlotte Douglas International Airport added soundproofing to nearly 1,000 homes near the airport thanks to a federal grant. The FAA is also hosting public workshops over the years to discuss changing flight paths and altitudes over the Charlotte area.



Now the City of Charlotte is updating its noise study for the airport. The study uses a balanced approach to find places like homes, libraries, churches and schools that don't do well with a lot of extra noise.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.