How climate change affects you and your community

This week is Earth Day week and what started small in the 70s has grown as more Americans see the impending threat to the environment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most Americans say climate change affects their local community.

Let's connect the dots.

A recent UN report says we must stop increasing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, then swiftly cut them by 43% by the end of the decade.

We'll have to do this to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, namely extreme weather like more frequent hurricanes and wildfires.

Pew research center says most Americans also perceive a rise in extreme weather, but what can you do now?

Experts say people must switch to a low carbon lifestyle including a plant-based diet, creating less food waste and choosing renewable energy.

The UN report shows wind costs fell 55% in the past decade, solar dropped 85% and the cost of electric car batteries is down 85% as well.

And President Biden's infrastructure law commits $50 billion to fight climate change disasters through clean energy investments.

