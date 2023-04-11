Experts say climate change is affecting turbulence on airplanes

Broad areas of turbulence can be forecast by meteorologists, but specific, localized areas of clear-air turbulence are challenges for pilots.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airline passengers could be in for a rougher ride thanks to climate change.



Let's connect the dots.



Clear-air turbulence happens in the absence of clouds or bad weather. It's caused by wind shear, which is a sudden change in wind speed and direction.



Experts say the jet stream is experiencing more wind shear as global temperatures increase. It's up 15% in the last 40 years and could triple in the next 40.

One way to limit that bumpy ride is to fly around the turbulence, but that means longer flights and more expensive tickets.



And there are big consequences. Flight attendants experience the most injuries.

New data shows since 2009, over 160 people have had "serious injuries" resulting from turbulence. That includes broken bones, burns and internal bleeding.



Now the government is looking at new rules to help protect flight crews amid a dangerous trend.

