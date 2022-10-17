North Carolina colleges waiving applications fees this week

You first have to prove you're a North Carolina resident to be considered for in-state tuition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colleges across North Carolina are waiving application fees this week.

Deadlines to apply to college for next year are quickly approaching. In addition to preparing essays, transcripts and letters of recommendation, a lot of times you also have to pay an application fee.

And those costs can add up. You could end up paying upwards of $100 for each school you apply to. But before you get to applying there are several other enrollment steps.

You first have to prove you're a North Carolina resident to be considered for in-state tuition. You also need to complete your federal aid application called FAFSA. And if you get all of that done before the end of the week, you can apply to schools across North Carolina for free.

