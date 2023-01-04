Some companies are not requiring employers to have a college degree

According to the Wall Street Journal, places like Google, Delta and IBM have reduced education requirements for certain positions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More employers are no longer requiring applicants for high-paying jobs to have a college diploma.

Let's connect the dots



It used to be that in order to get a comfy job in the big corner office you had to have a college diploma. But now some big-name companies are changing that.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



According to the Wall Street Journal, places like Google, Delta and IBM have reduced education requirements for certain positions. Instead, they are focusing on skills and experience.



So why the change? At the start of 2019, 46% of job listings required a bachelor's degree. By November 2022, it was down to 41%.



And that's your first clue. The pandemic in 2020 and its fallout have caused a tight labor market. Job postings are outpacing the number of people looking for work and that means companies are being less picky.



That being said, someone with a four-year college degree is still projected to earn more over their lifetime than someone with a high school diploma.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.