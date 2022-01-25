Companies bringing back deals to get people into restaurants

Value menus are now looking a little bit different and with climbing food and labor costs, the customer is now having to pay up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After two years of the pandemic, companies are bringing back deals to try and get you back in their restaurants.

Value menus are now looking a little bit different and with climbing food and labor costs, the customer is now having to pay up.

Little Caesars and Popeyes are just two companies raising their prices. Several deals now require customers to redeem them in person.

Tougher competition means restaurants want to drive foot traffic to their stores that have gone unused through the pandemic. Offering deals and maintaining profits is an ongoing battle as companies continue to navigate COVID-19.