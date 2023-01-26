Reversing the negative impacts from screen time

The Kaiser Family Foundation says kids ages 8 to 18 spend on average more than seven hours a day in front of a screen, just for entertainment purposes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting away from the screen and into the outdoors has a big impact on your kids.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says kids ages 8 to 18 spend on average more than seven hours a day in front of a screen, just for entertainment purposes. The numbers are even higher when you add in educational time.

New research from Japan shows more screen time at age two can lead to poorer communication and living skills by age four. But those scientists also found ways to reduce some of those effects by just heading outdoors.

They say playing outside could reduce those harmful effects by 20%. In fact, socialization skills will actually be higher among kids who spent time outdoors than among their peers inside. And staying active helps too.

The CDC recommends kids get at least an hour of physical activity each day to reduce health risks later in life.





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.